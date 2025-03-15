First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 475,268 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,268 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $104,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 69.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKD. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.12.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $780.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.78 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

