First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,800 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $41,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,442.76. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 11,516 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $322,217.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,315 shares in the company, valued at $344,573.70. This represents a 48.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,181 shares of company stock worth $3,256,346. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.33 and a beta of 1.12.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Articles

