F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

F&G Annuities & Life has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

Shares of FG stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. F&G Annuities & Life has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

