Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 13.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) were up 13.5% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). Approximately 3,290,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £617.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
