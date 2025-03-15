Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 581 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,769 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,265 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 561,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,291 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total value of $829,377.13. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 181,892 shares in the company, valued at $116,852,877.56. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,146 shares of company stock worth $3,262,847 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $556.26 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.52 and a twelve month high of $715.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 143.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $594.32 and a 200-day moving average of $532.91.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

