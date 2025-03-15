Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $979,000 Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,866,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702,585 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,896,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,532,000 after buying an additional 1,804,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,616,000 after buying an additional 541,760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,034,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 18.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,336,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,925,000 after acquiring an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.5 %

RY stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.48. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $95.84 and a 52-week high of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.