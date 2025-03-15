Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 12,929.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,746 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $27.33 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

