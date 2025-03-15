Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Woodward by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

WWD stock opened at $180.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.29 and a 12-month high of $201.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.87.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $864,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,157. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.38.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

