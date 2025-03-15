Family Firm Inc. Sells 62 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Family Firm Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,132,000 after acquiring an additional 796,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,217,000. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,162,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32,116.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,643,000 after acquiring an additional 478,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,080,000 after acquiring an additional 460,808 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IWB opened at $308.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $271.54 and a twelve month high of $337.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.06.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

