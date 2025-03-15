Family Firm Inc. Sells 199 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.85 and its 200-day moving average is $223.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

