Family Firm Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,359,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,278,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 441,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 54,693 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,728,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

ICF stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.14.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.