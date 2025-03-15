Family Firm Inc. Lowers Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4,238.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,894,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,453,000 after buying an additional 1,850,717 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,503,000 after purchasing an additional 368,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,947,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 560,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,231 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $95.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.12.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

