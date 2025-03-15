Family Firm Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

