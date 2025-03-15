Family Firm Inc. Buys 49 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $479.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

