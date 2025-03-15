Family Firm Inc. Buys 290 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.22. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

