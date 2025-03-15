Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 446,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 149,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Falcon Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.
About Falcon Gold
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
