Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,429 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 16,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.22. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.36 and a 1 year high of $131.59.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

