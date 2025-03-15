Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXOD. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Exodus Movement in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Exodus Movement in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Exodus Movement Price Performance

About Exodus Movement

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42. Exodus Movement has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $117.40.

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

