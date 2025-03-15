EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.5586 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

