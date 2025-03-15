EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 484.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,408,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,509,000 after buying an additional 128,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,613,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,422,000 after acquiring an additional 315,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 53.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,718,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Entergy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,589,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,355 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.