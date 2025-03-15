EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,105 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 683.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $49.19 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

