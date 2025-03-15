Erste Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $319.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

