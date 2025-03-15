Erste Asset Management GmbH Takes $1.78 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $479.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $514.89 and a 200-day moving average of $503.66.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.