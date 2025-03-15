Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,220 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4,642.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $349,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,092 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after buying an additional 2,076,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,193,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 856.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $147,621,000 after buying an additional 1,075,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 781,282 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $124.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day moving average is $127.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.78 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.86.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

