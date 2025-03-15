Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New $842,000 Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 7.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 870.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 30.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,220,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,721,000 after purchasing an additional 282,423 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQT. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

