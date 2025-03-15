Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $418.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $450.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.98 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

