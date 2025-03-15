Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $2.57 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. DZ Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.31 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.