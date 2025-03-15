Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $1.54 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 475,754 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 370,401 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,726 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $38.91 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

