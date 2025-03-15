Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) is Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the quarter. Equity Bancshares comprises about 16.9% of Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP owned 7.96% of Equity Bancshares worth $51,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 7.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $282,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQBK opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.94.

EQBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Equity Bancshares from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

