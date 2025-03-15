EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 100.8% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in EQT by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of EQT opened at $50.71 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 126.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

