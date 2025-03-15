Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 14th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, Intuitive Surgical, and GE Vernova are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, and distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, coal, and increasingly renewable energy sources. These stocks are influenced by fluctuations in commodity prices and global energy demand, making them both an essential part of the market and potentially volatile investment choices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $8.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.97. 63,516,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,006,922. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.82. 11,887,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,363,452. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,418,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,569,129. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.73. The company has a market capitalization of $482.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $8.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $485.38. 1,407,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,056. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $568.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.22. The company has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $11.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.92. 1,621,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,292. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.71.

