Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Energizer by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Energizer by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 22.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENR opened at $29.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.23 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

