Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Up 113.4% in February

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the February 13th total of 52,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Enel Stock Up 0.8 %

ENLAY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enel has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enel will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

