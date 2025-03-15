Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $22.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.11 billion.

Enel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 334,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,983. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

