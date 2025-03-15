Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $22.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.11 billion.
Enel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 334,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,983. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
About Enel
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enel
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.