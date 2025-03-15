Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $3,070,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.75.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.28.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

