Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Increased by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 2.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $112.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

