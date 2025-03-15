Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

ECF opened at $9.44 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.