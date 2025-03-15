Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5202 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 7.0% increase from Ecopetrol’s previous — dividend of $0.49.
Ecopetrol has increased its dividend by an average of 155.2% per year over the last three years.
Ecopetrol Price Performance
Shares of EC opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $12.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ecopetrol
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/10 – 03/14
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.