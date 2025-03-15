Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EOI stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 84,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,932. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 165,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 100.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

