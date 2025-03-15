Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa cut its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Dynatrace by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 177,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Dynatrace by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 74,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $43,760,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynatrace Stock Up 2.4 %
Dynatrace stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace
Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace
In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.