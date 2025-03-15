Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.45.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $348,925.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 833,812 shares in the company, valued at $110,496,766.24. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,090 shares of company stock worth $5,575,927 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 52,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

