Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Piper Sandler

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.26.

Get Dollar General alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39. Dollar General has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $164.12. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,231,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,036,000 after acquiring an additional 160,853 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,208,000 after purchasing an additional 759,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,361,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,425,000 after purchasing an additional 118,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.