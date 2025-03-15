Doheny Asset Management CA Acquires 6,455 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.3% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.56.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $151.95 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $159.51. The stock has a market cap of $236.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day moving average is $130.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.85, for a total value of $4,465,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,705,779.25. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

