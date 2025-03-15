DocMorris (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Shares Down 19% – What’s Next?

DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 19% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.22. 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

DocMorris Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62.

About DocMorris

DocMorris AG operates e-commerce pharmacies and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription and over-the-counter medicines, consumer health products, beauty and personal care products, nutritional supplements, painkillers, and first aid products.

