Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Docebo worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Docebo by 7.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Long Path Partners LP lifted its position in Docebo by 6.6% in the third quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 731,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,022 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter worth approximately $9,071,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 3,546,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,760,000 after buying an additional 190,434 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $891.75 million, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCBO has been the topic of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Docebo in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Docebo

About Docebo

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.