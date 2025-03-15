Dividend Stocks Worth Watching – March 14th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Exxon Mobil, Ford Motor, and Crown Castle are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. These stocks are often favored by income-focused investors because they provide a steady stream of cash flow, alongside the potential for capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 76,966,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,277,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.71. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 143,733,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,740,721. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,720,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,961,796. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,083,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,546,359. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Crown Castle (CCI)

CCI traded up $9.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.07. 6,389,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average of $101.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

