Diversified Enterprises LLC Sells 3,639 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Diversified Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.15. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $46.61.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

