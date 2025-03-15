Diversified Enterprises LLC Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Diversified Enterprises LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tull Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $415.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $435.50 and a 200-day moving average of $430.66. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $376.14 and a 1-year high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

