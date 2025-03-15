Diversified Enterprises LLC Has $32.81 Million Stock Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN)

Diversified Enterprises LLC reduced its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up 3.1% of Diversified Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Diversified Enterprises LLC owned about 23.96% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $32,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,549,000 after acquiring an additional 214,965 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $192,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $50.79.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.