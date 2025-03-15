Diversified Enterprises LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Diversified Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IYG stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.43. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $84.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

